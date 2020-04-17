Punjab Cop, Whose Hand Was Chopped Off in Attack, Promoted

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), whose hand was chopped off in an attack by a purported group of nihangs in Patiala, has been promoted to the rank of sub-inspector in recognition of his exemplary courage, police said on Thursday, 16 April.

Fifty-year-old ASI Harjeet Singh's hand was chopped off with a sword while three other Punjab policemen and a mandi official had sustained injuries when a group attacked them on being asked to show curfew passes at a vegetable market in Patiala district on Sunday.

The ASI is recovering in the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital after doctors reattached his hand after a long and complicated surgery.