Leave Without Pay For Most GoAir Staff, SpiceJet Engineering Team

SpiceJet on Sunday, 19 April, said a limited number of staff from its engineering team have been put on Leave Without Pay (LWP) for a month each on a rotational basis and that no decision has been taken on salary cut across the company.

Meanwhile, majority of 5,500-odd employees of GoAir will now be on LWP till 3 May as its entire fleet remains grounded in the wake of the extended lockdown, the airline has said.

Earlier, sources said that SpiceJet had decided to send employees earning more than Rs 50,000 per month on leave without pay on a rotational basis. The salary for April is likely to be paid to staff for the days they were on duty, they said.