Cops Attack 4 Journos in Delhi & Hyd During Coronavirus Lockdown
Indian authorities must stop assaulting journalists and allow them to work freely during the lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the Committee to Protect Journalists said on Tuesday, 24 March.
At least four journalists were attacked in Hyderabad and Delhi on 24 March, despite the Centre reiterating that print and electronic media are part of the ‘essential services’ that are exempt from restrictions.
Aliya Iftikhar, senior Asia researcher for CPJ, said,
“Indian police must cease harassing and attacking them, and authorities must investigate attacks against journalists and ensure that those responsible are held to account. Journalists are exempted from the ongoing lockdown in India because they provide vital news and information about the coronavirus outbreak.”Aliya Iftikhar
Aaj Tak reporter Naveen Kumar was allegedly beaten up by cops at 1:30 pm on 24 March while he was on his way to office, reported Newslaundry.
Later, around 10:30 pm, The Hindu's Hyderabad bureau chief Ravi Reddy was allegedly attacked by the police. He was on his way back home from work when the incident happened.
Speaking to Newslaundry, Reddy said that he was grabbed by the neck and pushed against his car by a cop, while two others joined in and hit him.
Political bureau chief of Telugu-language daily Andhra Jyothy, and reporter Mohammed Hussain of news website Siasat, were also allegedly attacked.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting told state governments to ensure uninterrupted supply of newspapers and television channels, as dissemination of information was crucial during the pandemic.
(With inputs from Newslaundry.)
