All Students From Class 1-9 Will Be Promoted in Tamil Nadu: CM

All students from first to ninth standard in Tamil Nadu will be promoted considering the closure of schools to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Wednesday, 25 March.

Considering the welfare of students, who could not sit for their annual examinations due to closure of schools, Palaniswami said he ordered the School Education Department to announce promotion of all students from first to ninth standard.

For plus-two students who could not sit for write exam on 24 March, exams will be separately held and a date will be notified later, he said.