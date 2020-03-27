Maharashtra Police Find 300 Workers Crammed In Container Trucks

Maharashtra Police on Thursday, 26 March, found over 300 migrant workers crammed inside two container trucks which were ostensibly carrying essential commodities from Telangana to Rajasthan.

The shocked officials found that the workers, who hailed from Rajasthan, had chosen this surreptitious and dangerous mode of travel as they wanted to return home.

Reports of desperate migrant workers heading home amid lockdown on account of the novel coronavirus pandemic are emerging from many parts of the country.

A team of police and revenue department officials stopped two container trucks coming from Telangana in the border district of Yavatmal for inspection.