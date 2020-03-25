COVID-19: IndiGo Offers Govt Its Aircraft and Crew

The airline stated that its CEO Ronojoy Dutta has written a letter to the civil aviation minister, wherein he said, "I know you must be facing major logistical challenges in moving medicine, equipment and relief supplies from one part of the country to another. We at IndiGo would be extremely proud to be associated with this critical life-saving activity at this hour of great need for our nation."

"Please be assured that all our employees are highly motivated in the service of this country and are eagerly looking for opportunities in which to contribute. We would consider it an honour if you would engage us in this activity," Dutta noted.

The airline has aircraft and crews covering major cities across India and are willing to fly in the service of the nation, IndiGo stated.