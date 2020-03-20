COVID-19: Centre Extends Visas of Foreign Nationals Till 15 April
Due to Coronavirus pandemic, the Centre has decided to extend till 15 April the regular visa and e-visa of those foreigners who are currently in India. Image used for representational purposes only.(Photo: PTI)

The Centre has decided to extend till 15 April the regular visa and e-visa of those foreigners who are currently in India and unable to leave the country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Union Home Ministry notification, a number of foreign nationals are in the country since imposition of travel restrictions and are unable to exit the country during the validity of their visa.

It has been decided to provide the essential consular services by the office of the Foreigners Regional Registration Officers and Foreigners Registration Officers to foreign nationals, presently in India.

Regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation of all foreign nationals which have expired or would be expiring during the period from 13 March (midnight) to 15 April (midnight) would be extended till midnight of 14 April on ''Gratis'' basis after making online application by the foreigner.

"Exit of such foreign nationals, if so requested by them during this period, will be granted without levy of overstay penalty," the ministry said.

