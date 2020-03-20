COVID-19: Centre Extends Visas of Foreign Nationals Till 15 April

The Centre has decided to extend till 15 April the regular visa and e-visa of those foreigners who are currently in India and unable to leave the country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Union Home Ministry notification, a number of foreign nationals are in the country since imposition of travel restrictions and are unable to exit the country during the validity of their visa.

It has been decided to provide the essential consular services by the office of the Foreigners Regional Registration Officers and Foreigners Registration Officers to foreign nationals, presently in India.