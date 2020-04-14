COVID-19 Crisis: 62% Indians Say that Worst is Over, Shows Survey

Even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across India, people remain optimistic that the crisis may be nearing its end.

According to a survey conducted by CVoter, 62.3 percent people surveyed in India say that “the worst is over” when they were asked what they think is going to happen in the next one month in the COVID-19 crisis.

On the other hand, 22.8 percent said that “the worst is yet to come” and 6.7 percent said that “things will remain the same”.

The morale among people seems to have improved over the past one week. This is the third phase of the survey and it was conducted in the first week of April.

In the second phase of the CVoter COVID-19 sentiment tracker in the last week of March, 57.5 percent people had said that “the worst is over”, five percentage points less than phase three.