Restaurants Stare at Massive Losses & Layoffs, Will Govt Step In?

But even in cities where government authorities have not (yet) asked restaurants to put down their shutters, most establishments are witnessing a rapid decrease in footfall, as people steer clear of mass gatherings and practice social distancing.

For example, the owners of a popular rooftop lounge in South Kolkata estimate that just over the last few days, there has been a 30 percent dip in customer counts. That might well be a conservative estimate, and with Kolkata recording its first positive coronavirus case, people frequenting public places like restaurants is likely to go down further.

Nationwide, the situation for restaurant owners is extremely bleak, both now and in the near future.