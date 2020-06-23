Days after Karnataka government imposed a lockdown in KR Market, a busy market area in Bengaluru, Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday, 23 June, said lockdown may have to be imposed again in Bengaluru if the spike in COVID cases continues.Sriramulu said the final decision on imposing another lockdown will be taken after a discussion with the COVID-19 task force and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. “The number of cases in the city are on the rise in the last few days. If the same situation continues, we will have to go in for another lockdown in the city,” he told reporters after his visit to KC General hospital in the city.Kumaraswamy Demands Complete LockdownEarlier on Tuesday, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, instead of sealing a few areas, the entire capital city should be shut down for 20 days.In a series of tweets, the JD(S) leader said sealing some areas would not serve any purpose and that weaker sections of the society should be taken care of immediately.“Stop playing with human lives. It will not serve any purpose to seal a few areas. If you care for the human lives in Bengaluru, shut down the city totally for 20 days. Else, Bengaluru will become another Brazil. People’s lives are more important than the economy,” He tweeted. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.