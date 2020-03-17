COVID-19: 54,000 People Across India Under Community Surveillance

The minister, noted that the response has been positive in appreciating the high quality treatment at quarantine facilities. He also said that ICMR scientists are in touch with scientists all over the world regarding use of retroviral drugs in treating coronavirus patients and in the research underway across the world in finding treatment of the virus.

"We request members to help us by visiting such quarantine facilities in states and give us real-time feedback, to help us improve such facilities," he said.

On reports about poor facilities at such centres, he said, "these reports are exceptions, but these are are not the rule".