COVID-19 Lockdown: Gurdwara Feeds Madarsa Students in Malerkotla

Even amid the threat of Coronavirus and a nationwide lockdown, a few good samaritans are going out of their way to help others around them who might be facing difficulties.

In Punjab’s Malerkotla, a city famous for its communal harmony since centuries, a Gurdwara has taken the responsibility of feeding students in a nearby Madarsa.

Gurdwara Haa Da Naara Sahib is located on the Ludhiana-Sangrur Highway.

“When the lockdown was about to be imposed, some of the students at the madarsa were sent away to their respective homes but about 40 of them, mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were stuck here. We heard that they were having difficulty feeding them. So we decided to take up the responsibility of feeding them. No child should go hungry,” Bhai Narinder Pal Singh, Head Granthi of the Haa Da Naara Sahib Gurdwara, told The Quint.

The Madarsa is located just about a kilometer from the Gurdwara.

The maulvi of the Madarsa, which mostly has students from outside Punjab, is extremely grateful for the help being provided by the Gurdwara.