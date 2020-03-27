COVID-19: Guj Govt Launches App to Track Home-Quarantined Persons

After installing the app, the user is required to declare her/his current location and travel history.

Then, every hour, the user is required to push a button called "Send Location" to update the government on their whereabouts. If the user is found to have moved out of house or the specified area, s/he is sent to institutional quarantine.

Users have to fill up a simple form twice a day, giving information about symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulty breathing. They also have to upload photos daily to help doctors assess them remotely.