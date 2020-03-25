Govt Looks for Volunteer Doctors to Fight COVID-19 Outbreak

The government is looking for volunteer doctors to fight the COVID-19 outbreak which has infected over 600 people in the country and has taken more than 16,000 lives across the globe.

In a statement posted on Niti Aayog's website on Wednesday, 25 March the government appealed to retired government, Armed Forces Medical Services, public sector undertaking or a private doctor to come forward and join the efforts of the government to fight the deadly virus.

Those who wish to contribute to this and be a part of this nobel mission to serve the country may register themselves on a link provided on the official website of the Niti Aayog.