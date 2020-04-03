Faced With Crisis, Poultry Sector Seeks Centre’s Intervention

The coronavirus outbreak and the consequent lockdown have pushed the poultry sector in India into a crisis with losses projected at Rs 22,500 crore beginning February this year, prompting the apex body of poultry breeders to seek Centre's intervention to bail it out.

The All India Poultry Breeders Association (AIPBA) has sought restructuring of loans, interest subvention among others from the Narendra Modi-led government to help the industry tide over the crisis. Vice President of the Association, Suresh Chitturi said the industry suffered heavily, beginning February, owing to false information linking coronavirus to consumption of chicken and eggs and subsequently due to problems in movement of poultry during the lockout.

"Rumours began doing rounds in the first week of February, which affected us very badly. Some people spread false information that chicken and eggs should not be consumed. The adverse impact continued for about six weeks," Chitturi told PTI.