Coronavirus: EAM Jaishankar Gives Reassurances, Updates on Action

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the matter of coronavirus in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, 12 March.

Assuring the House that the government was taking necessary actions, he said, "Where specific interventions are required – as in the case of Wuhan in China, the Diamond Princess crew in Japan or now the pilgrims in Iran – we will take necessary action," as quoted by ANI.

He added that since this was an exceptional situation that required exceptional response, travel in itself is not recommended as it only heightens the risks.

Jaishankar said that while communities were understandably anxious, encouraging the observance of globally recognised precautions and procedures was important, adding that an excessive sense of alarm would only be detrimental.