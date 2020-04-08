Coronavirus Dries Up Railways Business, Makes Rs 2,129 Cr Losses

Indian Railways, which was on its way till February to not just meet but surpass its freight loading target, will end 2019-20 with 15.7 million tonnes less than the previous financial year’s 1,212.56 million tonnes, official figures show.

As business dries up due to the coronavirus pandemic and the railways virtually shuts down operations, earnings from freight loading have also plummeted — from Rs 1,25,354 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 1,23,225 crore in 2019-2020 fiscal, a loss of Rs 2,129 crore.

The railways has cancelled all its passenger train services, including suburban ones, till 14 April as a measure to check the spread of the coronavirus that has infected more than 5,100 people in the country and claimed at least 149 lives.