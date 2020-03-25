Ensure Safety of Indian Students Stranded in Kazakhstan: HC To MEA
Delhi High Court. (File Photo: IANS)

PTI
India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 25 March, directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure welfare and safety of Indian students stranded at Almaty Airport in Kazakhstan for the past 2-3 days without food and medical aid due to Coronavirus pandemic.

A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh, which conducted the hearing through video conferencing, asked the authorities to expeditiously provide students basic amenities and humanitarian assistance in terms of food, medical care, lodging and transportation, as may be necessary.

The court was informed that several Indian students, who are enrolled for higher studies, including MBBS, at Semey Medical University in Kazakhstan are stranded at the Almaty Airport without food, water, transportation and medical aid.

