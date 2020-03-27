How 23 People Contracted COVID-19 from Punjab’s First Fatality

To tell people that the blood report is awaited is alright, but to go ahead and invite people to the gurudwara is irresponsible. The gurudwara which people are being asked to come and give darshan at, is where Dev would spend the better part of his day praying, even after he had returned from Germany.

Kumar, who owns a flour shop in the village and has lived there all his life, said, "Paranoid about how the locals were talking about Dev and the head priest of the gurudwara, everyone was constantly on the Facebook page for updates. The people who worked at the gurudwara were fearing they will be looked at as dirty and will be isolated. Which is why they put this post out. Some went while most were cautious." A day later, on 19 March, the blood reports were out and Dev had tested positive.

The worst fears of the villagers came true and all the rumours were put to rest.

The police came in and locked the village down the same afternoon. "We are not being allowed to go out. The police is standing at the entrance of the village. They come inside only for rounds once in a while but people are very scared themselves too. No one steps out and the village is a ghost town."

Provisions for food, milk and gas were made from that very day. "One has to go to the local panchayat and get everything at subsidised rates. All shops are shut, including mine."