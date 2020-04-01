COVID-19 Crisis: 25 Relief Camps House 2,500 Labourers in Nashik
Camps built in Maharashtra’s Nashik house 2,500 labourers. Representational Image.(Source: PTI)

Relief camps have been started at 25 places in Nashik in Maharashtra to house migrant workers and others facing a financial crunch due to the lockdown, a senior official told PTI. These include Sukhdev Ashram in Vilholi as well as a facility of the Social Welfare Department in Nasardi, the official said.

“These camps house almost 2,500 people and dining facilities and other amenities are being provided. 18 of the camps are in Nashik Municipal Corporation areas, in which over 1300 people are staying.”
Collector Suraj Mandhare told PTI
About 61 truckloads of food grains will be brought from the FCI godown in Manmad to be distributed under PDS in the district in April.

Meanwhile in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, at least 7,500 labourers have been put into 3 makeshift camps, reported TOI. This has resulted in at least 8-10 workers being forced to live in a single room, throwing social distancing out of the window. The labourers reportedly worked for JSW.

Acknowledging the concern over so many people being packed into just three camps, District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary told TOI that steps have now been taken to provide facilities to the workers.

(With inputs from PTI and TOI)

