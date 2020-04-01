COVID-19 Crisis: 25 Relief Camps House 2,500 Labourers in Nashik
Relief camps have been started at 25 places in Nashik in Maharashtra to house migrant workers and others facing a financial crunch due to the lockdown, a senior official told PTI. These include Sukhdev Ashram in Vilholi as well as a facility of the Social Welfare Department in Nasardi, the official said.
About 61 truckloads of food grains will be brought from the FCI godown in Manmad to be distributed under PDS in the district in April.
Acknowledging the concern over so many people being packed into just three camps, District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary told TOI that steps have now been taken to provide facilities to the workers.
(With inputs from PTI and TOI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)