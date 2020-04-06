‘Economy Will Recover, Lives Won’t’: KCR Backs Lockdown Extension
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday, 6 April, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the 21-day national lockdown to check COVID-19 beyond 14 April, saying it was essential to save the lives of people.
The TRS supremo said it would be difficult to contain the spread of the virus in view of the country's "poor health infrastructure".
The country's only weapon against the coronavirus was lockdown, he said.
“I appeal to the honourable Prime Minister, to the Government of India, please extend the lockdown without any hesitation,” he said.
“Consult everybody, consult every Chief Minister, have a video conference with entire country, but take a conscious decision. Because, we have no other weapon in India to contain this dreadful virus,” Rao further said.
