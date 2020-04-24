Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address several Gram Pachayats on Friday, 24 April, on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day. A day ago, the PM described members of the panchayati raj system as “brave warriors” in the fight against COVID-19 and said with patience, discipline, cooperation, and alertness the coronavirus pandemic will be defeated.Modi, in a letter to Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, had commended panchayati raj members across the country for their role in tackling the novel coronavirus crisis.All the members of the panchayati raj system are a source of inspiration as they are playing an important role in preventing the infection with full dedication like “brave warriors”, the prime minister said on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day.Underlining that collectivity is India's strength in this fight, Modi said, “Through patience, discipline, cooperation and alertness of all the countrymen, we will surely be able to defeat the coronavirus epidemic.”He said panchayats are an effective mean to fulfil the aspirations of rural India and added that the government is moving forward with the view that a strong rural economy is the key to the development of the country.Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that Panchayati Raj institutions have contributed in strengthening the democracy of the country, reported ANI. He added that there is a need to fully empower Panchayats “through three Fs - funds, functions and functionaries - to enable them emerge as vibrant hubs of self-reliance in different sectors”. (With inputs from PTI and ANI) In MP, It’s Shivraj – Not Corona – That’s On Modi-Shah’s ‘Radar’ We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)