Where I Work: Indians & Their Workspaces Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Nearly 1.3 billion people have been ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stay indoors in a bid to avoid the spread of coronavirus. With organisations resorting to Work From Home, most Indians have been compelled to find their preferred nook to work at home.

Spending vast amounts of time at your desk, writing, working and watching series, in between virtual meetings and quick trips to the kitchen, Indians are braving the quarantine period, one day at a time.

The Quint spoke to people across varied professions to get a glimpse of what their workspace looks like, because now is the time, when irrespective of your profession, we are all found latched to a desk.