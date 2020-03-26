Health Ministry Pegs Active COVID-19 Cases at 593 in India
The total number of positive cases in India has risen to 649, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Thursday, 26 March. Meanwhile, 13 people have died due to the disease, the ministry added.
While there are total 593 active cases, the number of discharged cases stands at 42, according to the ministry.
Out of the total, 47 are foreign nationals and one is a migrated patient.
Kashmir reported its first death on Thursday, 26 March, as a 65-year-old man passed away in Hyderpora, Srinagar, due to coronavirus, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) Rohit Kansal stated.
“Delhi is prepared to supply all essential commodities to all residents of the national capital,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 25 March, ensuring that there will be no dearth of essentials in the markets. Similarly, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also gave his assurance regarding the same.
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced a nationwide lockdown starting midnight of 24 March for 21 days to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, fair price shops and those dealing with food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, fish, animal fodder will remain open, a Home Ministry order said.
