Muslim Officers Urge Muslim Citizens to Practice Social Distancing
Muslim bureaucrats and police officers, who have been tirelessly working on the ground, have appealed to fellow Muslims to cooperate with authorities.
Muslim bureaucrats and police officers, who have been tirelessly working on the ground, have appealed to fellow Muslims to cooperate with authorities.(Photo: PTI)

Seemi Pasha
India

Muslim bureaucrats and police officers who have been tirelessly working on the ground, making arrangements to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and for the treatment for those who have already contracted the virus, have appealed to fellow Muslims to cooperate with the authorities.

A letter, which has been signed by more than 60 IAS, IRS and IPS officers says,

“The global outbreak of COVID-19 is a huge challenge to the country and all humanity. We are struggling hard to keep it at bay.”

The officers claim they are worried by reports of Muslims not adhering to social distancing and other measures employed to counter the spread of the pandemic.

“Distressing videos are in wide circulation showing stone-pelting at health workers, and clash of men from the Muslim community with police personnel who were enforcing the law. In some videos, policemen are baton-charging the people hell-bent on going to a mosque for prayer. Today on 4 April 2020, a national daily reported that 25 percent of the positive cases of novel coronavirus reported in India are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi in March.”

The officers have appealed to the Muslim community to act responsibly and stand out as examples to fellow citizens in the fight against coronavirus.

They have also invoked Islamic law to underline how it is sinful to harm oneself. They have equated contracting the virus to ‘suicide and courting danger and disease by one’s rash and negligent act’ and said that such an act is ‘haraam’ or forbidden in Islam.

They have tried to explain in the letter how the virus does not remain confined to the body of the infected person, but spreads to his family and society.

The officers then go on to quote from their holy book to say that,

“The Quran says if one kills an innocent human being, it is as if he had killed all mankind, and whosoever saves the life of one, it is as if he had saved the life of all mankind.”

They have also invoked sayings and practices of the Prophet, to say that there are clear directions given to take steps to protect oneself and to prevent the spread of epidemics in the Hadiths.

The group of civil servants has appealed to Muslims to refrain from gathering at mosques, to pray at home as responsible citizens and help health workers and police officers carry out their duties.

The letter has been signed by the following officers:

  1. Asif Jalal, IPS (2002-HP)
  2. Najmul Hoda, IPS, Inspector General of Police, Tamil Nadu-2001 batch
  3. Sohail Malik, IRS 2010 batch, Joint Commissioner of IT, Delhi
  4. Rashid Munir Khan, IPS 2008-WB
  5. Muzammil Khan, IAS
  6. Mohammad Shayin, IAS 2002 batch Haryana
  7. Mohd Mustafa IPS 1985 Punjab
  8. Noorul Hasan ,IPS,2015,MH
  9. Md. Noor Rahman Sheikh, IFS, 2004, Consul General of India, Jeddah
  10. Ms. Gudrun Nehar IRS 2005 batch Delhi
  11. Shaikh Aminkhan, IRS 2011 batch Kolkata
  12. Javed Akhtar IRS 2002 Delhi
  13. Zafar Ajmal Kidwai, IPS 2011 ,West Bengal
  14. Dr Saleem Ali, IPS (Retd.) 1978 batch, Tripura
  15. Shuja Mahmood IRPS, 2006 batch, Hubli
  16. Imtiyaz Khan, IPS 2016, Haryana
  17. Maqsood Ahmed, IPS, 2016 batch Haryana
  18. TA Khan, IPS( Retd.) West Bengal 1968
  19. Showkat Ahmad Parray, IAS, 2013 batch Punjab
  20. Tariq Mabood IRS 2009
  21. Imamuddin Ahmad, IRS, Commr. CGST, Mangalore
  22. Zuhair Bin Saghir, IAS. 2006 batch, Uttar Pradesh
  23. Dr mohd Suhail Fazal IA&AS 2013 batch, Delhi
  24. Md. Imteyaz Alam, IRTS, 2011 batch, Danapur, Bihar
  25. Mansoor Hasan Khan, IDAS 2002.
  26. Mohammed Rizwan, IRS, 2004
  27. Dr Hanif Qureshi, IPS 1996, Haryana
  28. Zaigham Ali Khan IRAS 1999 SEC Railway Chhattisgarh
  29. Md Abu Sama IRS 2002 batch
  30. Haris Bin Zaman, IPS 2017 batch, Jharkhand
  31. Dr Mohd Sohail Fazal, IA & AS, 2013 batch
  32. Ms Aisha Khan, IOFS, 2013 batch
  33. K Asif Hafeez, IRPS 2010 batch, Senior Divisional Personnel officer, Begaluru
  34. Md. Shamshad Alam, IRS 2004 batch
  35. Dr Mohd Rehan Raza, DANICS 2012 , Delhi
  36. Hammad Zafar, IPoS, Patna, Bihar
  37. Akhtar Rashid, IRS, 2006 batch
  38. Mohd Kamal Ahmad, IES 1989 Bhopal MP
  39. Gaudh Alam, IPS 2017, Telangana
  40. Syed Haamid Bukhari, ICLS, 2017 batch Jammu and Kashmir
  41. Noman Hafiz, IOFS, 2015 Batch
  42. Suhail A Kazi, IRS, 2009, Pune, Mah.
  43. Mohammad Saim , IRS 2014, Hyderabad.
  44. Shakil Ahmad Ganie,IRS 2016,Srinagar
  45. Saddik Ahmed, IRS,2013, Hyderabad,
  46. Arif Hafeez , IPS , 2015 AP
  47. Mazid khan, IRS 2013, Delhi.
  48. Yunus, IAS 2010 batch Himachal Pradesh
  49. Mohd Owais IRTS, 1989 batch
  50. Sabiha Rizvi IRS 2009 Jodhpur
  51. Suboor Usmani, IRS 2003, Maharashtra
  52. Amna Tasneem IAS 2015 batch Haryana
  53. Sameer Shaikh, IPS 2016 batch, Maharashtra
  54. Mohd Owais, IRTS, 1989 Batch
  55. SM Qasim Abidi , IPS 2017 batch , UP cadre
  56. Sameer Shaikh, IPS 2016 batch, Maharashtra cadre
  57. Shakeel Maqbool, ICAS 2013, J&K
  58. Waseem Akram, IPS, Haryana
  59. Masroor Ahmad, IA&AS 2015, Odisha
  60. Ezaz Ahmed IAS 2018 WB
  61. Hamna Mariyam Khan, IFS, 2017, Jeddah.
  62. Syed Ali Abbas, IPS,2018,UP
  63. Hamid Akhtar IPS 2008 Haryana
  64. Amanullah Tak, IP&TAFS 2013( Director, DoT, Ministry of Communications)
  65. Ansari Shakeel Ahmed, IRS 2013 batch

