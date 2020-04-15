Mob Pelts Stones at Medical Team in UP’s Moradabad, Four Injured
A mob trying to stop a medical team from taking a coronavirus-infected man into isolation hurled stones at an ambulance in Moradabad on Wednesday, 15 April, injuring four people.
Twenty-three people, including a woman, were detained by police after the violence in Moradabad's Nawabpura area and an FIR registered, officials said.
In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said those behind the attack will face action under the tough National Security Act and the cost of damages to public property will be recovered from them.
Moradabad Chief Medical Officer Milind Garg said the mob suddenly appeared as the ambulance was driving away with a man who had tested positive for coronavirus, and started pelting stones.
They tried to stop the medical team from taking him away, officials said. An FIR was registered at Nagphani police station.
Moradabad District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh said the situation has been brought under control and a large police force deployed in the area.
Adityanath condemned the attack.
He directed the district administration to identify those responsible and deal strictly with them.