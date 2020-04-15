Mob Pelts Stones at Medical Team in UP’s Moradabad, Four Injured

Moradabad Chief Medical Officer Milind Garg said the mob suddenly appeared as the ambulance was driving away with a man who had tested positive for coronavirus, and started pelting stones.

They tried to stop the medical team from taking him away, officials said. An FIR was registered at Nagphani police station.

Moradabad District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh said the situation has been brought under control and a large police force deployed in the area.

Adityanath condemned the attack.