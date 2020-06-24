With the highest single-day spike of 15,968 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in India in last 24 hours, total cases in India stand at 4,56,183 including 1,83,022 active cases, 2,58,685 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 14,476 deaths.Meanwhille, the ICMR said that 73,52,911 samples have been tested till 23 June. including 2,15,195 samples tested in the last 24 hours.The total number of samples tested up to 22 June is 71,37,716, the ICMR statedUnion Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that India will not send any pilgrims to Hajj this yearThe Tamil Nadu government has said that complete lockdown will be implemented in Madurai from 24 to 30 JuneThe Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra is being held in Puri after the SC nod with certain restrictions At least 282 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Odisha, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 5752, of which 1740 are active and 3988 have recovered, ANI reported quoting Odisha Information & Public Relations Department.AYUSH minister Shripad Naik on Wednesday said that the claims made by Baba Ramdev about a COVID-19 cure will be looked into.“It's a good thing that Baba Ramdev has given a new medicine to the country but as per rule,it has to come to AYUSH Ministry first. They even said that they have sent a report. We'll look into it and permission will be given after seeing the report,” he said.229 people flew back home today via Melbourne-Delhi-Hyderabad flight today, ANI reported quoting Consulate General of India in Melbourne, Australia.With the highest single-day spike of 15,968 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in India in last 24 hours, total cases in India stand at 4,56,183 including 1,83,022 active cases, 2,58,685 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 14,476 deaths.The Haryana government has capped COVID-19 treatment rates for private hospitals.“We have fixed rates for COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals. We did this so nobody gets looted by private hospitals,” Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij told ANI.Latin America and Caribbean pass 1,00,000 COVID-19 deaths, ANI reported quoting news agency AFP. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.