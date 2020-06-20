Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, launched ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana’- a Rs 50,000 crore mega job scheme for migrant workers, who have returned to their home states.Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 14,516 to 3,95,048 on Saturday in what is the biggest one-day spike. The death toll increased by 375 to 12,948 .Centre revoked home quarantine option for COVID-19 positive patients in Delhi and imposed mandatory five-day institutional quarantineA committee constituted by Amit Shah has recommended reduced rates to be charged by private hospitals in Delhi for isolation beds, and ICUs with and without ventilator supportThere have been over 8.4 million coronavirus cases reported globally, with India being the fourth worst-affected countryPrime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, launched a Rs 50,000 crore mega job scheme for migrant workers, who have returned to their home states. The mega employment scheme, launched from Bihar's Khagaria district, will be rolled out in 116 districts across the country, which have received the largest numbers of workers from urban centres. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Saturday, said it has tested 66,16,496 samples till 19 June and 1,89,869 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.India reports the highest single-day spike of 14,516 new COVID-19 cases and 375 deaths in last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases now stands 3,95,048, including 1,68, 269 active cases, 2,13,831 cured/discharged/migrated and 12, 948 deaths, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.The World Health Organization has warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is entering a "new and dangerous" phase. Thursday saw the most cases in a single day reported to the WHO.Head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the day had seen 150,000 new cases with half of those coming from the Americas and large numbers also from the Middle East and South Asia, the BBC reported.He said the virus was still spreading fast and the pandemic accelerating. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.