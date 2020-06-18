The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 12,881 to 3,66,946 on Thursday, 18 June, in what is the biggest single-day spike. As many as 334 new fatalities were also reported, taking the death toll to 12,237. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 1,60,384 active cases across the country, while 1,94,324 patients have been cured or discharged.On Wednesday, Delhi reported the highest single-day rise in cases, with 2,414 new infections taking the tally to more than 47,000.Meanwhile, Maharashtra, the state worst-affected by the virus, recorded 3,307 cases and 114 deaths on Wednesday, taking the tally to more than 1.16 lakh and the death toll to 5,651.Globally, over 8.3 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, with India being fourth in the list of countries with the most number of casesPM Modi on Wednesday interacted with chief ministers of states badly hit by the outbreakThe number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 12,881 to 3,66,946 on Thursday, in what is the biggest single-day spike. As many as 334 new fatalities were also reported, taking the death toll to 12,237. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 1,60,384 active cases across the country, while 1,94,324 patients have been cured or discharged. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.