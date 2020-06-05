The Centre, in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on Friday, 5 June, stated that there is no need for a CBI investigation in the Nizamuddin Markaz meet case that had emerged as one of the biggest hotspots of the coronavirus pandemic in India.The affidavit filed by the Centre before the Supreme Court stated that the probe in the matter is being conducted on a day-to-day basis in accordance with the law and all efforts are being made to submit a report in a timebound manner.The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police last week filed 12 fresh charge sheets naming 541 foreign nationals in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat case.The charge sheets containing 12,000 pages were filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Tanya Bemniwal, who set 29 June as the date for further hearing. By now, the Crime Branch has named more than 900 foreign nationals in the case.Satyendar Jain Misquoted to Claim None From Markaz COVID PositiveThey have been charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and also for violating the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).They have been also charged for the visa rules violation. The government has cancelled their visa and blacklisted them.The case pertains to a congregation at Banglewali Masjid in Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin on 13 March. A large number of foreign nationals had participated in it.“These foreign nationals had entered India on tourist visa and participated in the Markaz. In addition to violating visa provisions, they also led to a situation where a highly infectious disease spread and threatened the lives of inmates as well as the general public,” the Crime Branch told a Delhi court last week.The FIR in this regard was registered on 31 March.Markaz Can’t Be Held Responsible for COVID Spread: Tablighi Chief(With inputs from IANS.)