India recorded the highest spike of 7,964 new COVID-19 cases and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry data.Meanwhile, while addressing a briefing, US President Donald Trump said the US will be terminating relationship with the World Health Organisation (WHO) right away.India has moved to the 9th position in the list of worst-affected countries during the coronavirus pandemic, as per the Johns Hopkins University trackerAfter the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre and Railways for charging fares from migrants for Shramik trains, Railways on Friday, said, "migrants will not be charged any fare"The SC told the Centre to ensure food and essential services for migrants travelling in trains and busesHighest spike of 7,964 new COVID-19 cases and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours in India. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,73,763 including 86422 active cases, 82370 cured/discharged/migrated and 4971 deaths, as per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Air India on Friday, 29 May announced additional flights between June 4 and 6 to bring back Indians stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.The flights will evacuate Indians from the US, UK, Germany, South Korea, New Zealand, and Sweden."Additional flights announced by @airindiain under Mission Vande Bharat. Delhi to Auckland on June 4. Delhi to Chicago & Stockholm on June 5. Delhi to New York, Frankfurt & Seoul on June 6. Mumbai to London & Newark on June 6," Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.He said that bookings for the flights would start from 11 am on May 30.While addressing the briefing in the White House Rose Garden, US President Donald Trump said the US will be terminating relationship with the World Health Organisation (WHO) right away.Karnataka government has made arrangements for passengers coming from high risk states to undergo COVID test at private laboratories for Rs 650, an official said on Friday, 29 May.