After a two-month halt due to the coronavirus outbreak, domestic flight operations resumed from Monday, 25 May, with early morning visuals showing passengers wearing masks arriving at various airports across the country. On Sunday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted saying that domestic flights will recommence across the country from Monday except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, where operations will start on 26 May and on 28 May respectively."It has been a long day of hard negotiations with various state governments to recommence civil aviation operations in the country," he said.Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in India jumped by 6,767 cases to 1,31,868 on Sunday, the biggest single-day spike, while the death toll rose by 147 to 3,867.The coronavirus death toll in the United States rose by 638, bringing the toll to 97,686, AFP reported on Monday, citing the Johns Hopkins University tracker3,041 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the tally in the state beyond 50,000West Bengal reported 208 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest one-day spike, and three deaths on SundayThe first case of COVID-19 was recorded in Sikkim on SaturdayMaha Allows 25 Take-Offs, 25 Landings From Mumbai Daily: Minister