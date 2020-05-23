The number of coronavirus cases in India jumped by 6,654 to 1,25,101 on Saturday, 23 May, in the biggest-ever spike in 24 hours, while the death toll rose by 137 to 3,720. According to Health Ministry data, there are now 69,597 active cases across the country, while 51,783 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.Meanwhile, the United States recorded 1,260 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 95,921, news agency AFP reported on Saturday, citing the Johns hopkins University tally. The country has over 1.6 million coronavirus cases.China, on the other hand, reported zero new coronavirus infections on Saturday for the first time since it started reporting data in January, the news agency said in another report.Maharashtra on Friday recorded the highest spike of 2,940 COVID-19 cases in a single day, taking the total number of cases in the state to 44,582Delhi reported 660 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in 24 hours, taking the tally to 12,319Global coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily cases worldwideThe United States recorded 1,260 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 95,921, news agency AFP reported on Saturday, citing the Johns Hopkins University tally. The country has over 1.6 million coronavirus cases.Meanwhile, China on Saturday reported zero new coronavirus infections for the first time since it started reporting data in January, the news agency said in another report. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.