On Monday, 1 June, India recorded 1,90,535 COVID-19 cases with 8,392 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active cases are 93,322 and as many as 91,818 people have recovered. Total 5,394 deaths have been reported so far. India has climbed to the seventh position in the list of worst-affected countries due to the pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday, 30 May, issued guidelines for a phased re-opening till 30 June of all activities outside containment zones. The government also announced it will be extending the lockdown in containment zones till the same period.As per the new guidelines, the timings for night curfew are now 9 pm to 5 am throughout the country. The guidelines mention that there will be no restriction on inter-state or intra-state movement of people or goods. However, the ministry has clarified that if a state/UT proposes to regulate the movement then it will have to give notice in advance.Passenger train services resume from 1 JuneReligious places, malls, hotels, restaurants will be allowed to open from 8 June except in containment zonesSchools, colleges, training institutions will be opened after consultations with stakeholders in phase 2. The decision for this will be taken in JulyDecision on metro travel, cinema halls, gyms, international air travel, social/political and other large congregations will be taken based on the assessment of the situation in phase 3Huge traffic was observed at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Monday, 1 June. Other Delhi borders also experienced heavy traffic on the first day of unlock 1.0. On Monday, 1 June, India records 1,90,535 total COVID-19 cases. Out of the total cases, 93,322 are active and 91,818 have recovered as per Union Health Ministry data. 5,394 deaths have been reported so far. Indian Railways has started operations of 200 passenger train services from today.India has now surpassed Germany and France in COVID-19 positive cases. The country has become the seventh worst-affected nation due to coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.