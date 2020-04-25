India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 24,506, including 18,668 active cases, 775 deaths, and 5,062 recoveries – according to the Health Ministry’s bulletin on Saturday, 25 April. No new case of COVID-19 has been reported from 80 districts in the last 14 days, a ministry official had said earlier.Meanwhile, the total number of cases across the world has crossed 2,790,986.In a reprieve to public at large, the government on Friday night allowed opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes within municipal areas, but at a 50 percent strength and after taking necessary precautions.However, the order signed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, made it clear that shops in market places, multi-brand and single brand malls located in municipality areas shall continue to remain closed till 3 May. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)