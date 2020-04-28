The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 29,435 on Tuesday, 28 April. According to health ministry figures, there are 21,632 active cases, while 934 people have died and 6,868 have recovered.The Delhi Government on Monday lifted the bar on veterinarians, plumbers, and electricians after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. In the order, the inter-state travel of health workers, lab technicians, and scientists was also allowed.Meanwhile, the United States recorded 1,303 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours according to the Johns Hopkins University tally, AFP reports.The Centre has allowed coronavirus patients with “very mild” symptoms to self-isolate at their homes if they have the facilitiesSixteen districts in the country, which earlier had cases, have not reported any fresh case in the last 28 days, said Health Ministry on MondayPM Modi held a video conference with CMs on Monday and said India is focusing on a two-pronged strategy aimed at saving lives while also restarting economic activitiesFive out of the eight Northeastern states are completely coronavirus-free, Union Minister Jitendra Singh saidOdisha CM has asked the Centre to prepare a national standard operating procedure for stranded people, enhancement of testing facilities, ANI reported.Students from different parts of the Uttar Pradesh who are stranded in Prayagraj are being sent back to their homes by UP government, amid coronavirus lockdown, ANI reports.A 69-year-old doctor passed away in West Bengal; he was infected with COVID-19. The West Bengal Orthopaedic Association has demanded state honour for him, ANI reports.President Donald Trump is projecting that coronavirus deaths in the United States could reach 70,000, but says original projections were much higher as he explained why voters should consider re-electing him in November, AP reported.Trump has at times this month cited 60,000 as the estimate of how many people would die from COVID-19.Seven new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Odisha, taking the total number of cases to 118. Total 37 patients have been cured/recovered and one death has been reported till date, according to the state’s health department, ANI reports.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the risk of radicalisation can increase during the COVID-19 pandemic as extremist groups seek to exploit the anger and despair of the young, asserting the world cannot afford a lost generation due to the global crisis.In a video conference Monday, Guterres told the Security Council that even before the current crisis, young people were facing enormous challenges.4,982 more deaths have been recorded globally due to COVID-19; the toll has neared 2,00,000, according to World Health Organisation (WHO).Meanwhile, the United States recorded 1,303 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours according to the Johns Hopkins University tally, AFP reports.The Delhi Government yesterday lifted the bar on veterinarians, plumbers, and electricians after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. In the order, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also allowed inter-state travel of health workers, lab technicians, and scientists, ANI reports. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)