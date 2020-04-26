As the total number of the novel coronavirus cases in the country crossed 26,000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 26 April, said, “India's fight against Coronavirus is people-driven,” in his monthly Mann-ki-Baat programme. The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 26,496 on Sunday, with the tally including 19,868 active cases, 824 deaths, 5,803 cured or discharged patients and one migrated patient, according to the Health Ministry figures.Meanwhile, the Delhi government agreed to implement the Home Ministry's order on opening of shops amid lockdown, PTI reported on Saturday, citing officials. Late on Friday, the Centre had issued guidelines on the opening of certain shops, while asserting the need to follow social distancing.The government has said that from Friday 8 am to Saturday 8 am, India recorded a 6 percent growth in new cases, which is the lowest daily growth rate recorded since the country crossed 100 casesMaharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the lockdown guidelines will remain unchanged in the state till 3 May811 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 7,628 and death toll to 323Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday wrote to PM Narendra Modi seeking a financial package for the MSME sectorOver 400 Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan due to the restrictions in place to curb the coronavirus pandemic crossed over to Pakistan through the Torkham border and have been placed under quarantine, according to a media report on Sunday.The 462 returnees, who arrived on Saturday, include 379 men, 47 women and 60 children. With this, the total number of Pakistanis who have returned from Afghanistan amid the ongoing crisis has reached 1,632, the Dawn newspaper reported.A Sub-Collector and Circle Inspector were among more than 100 people directed to self quarantine after a mentally unsound destitute man housed in a shelter camp visited by them tested positive for COVID-19, a top police official said.The man was in a shelter camp set up by the district administration, along with about 100 destitutes, reports PTI.The number of coronavirus cases in Indore rose to 1,176 after 91 more people tested positive for the disease in the Madhya Pradesh district during the last 24 hours, an official said on Sunday, PTI reported.So far, 57 coronavirus patients have died in Indore, which has emerged as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country, district chief medical and health officer Praveen Jadia said.“India's fight against Coronavirus is people-driven. This fight is being fought by the people and the administration together. Every citizen as a soldier is fighting this war,” said PM Narendra Modi in Mann-ki-Baat show.He added, “In the middle of this pandemic, the farmers are ensuring that no one sleeps hungry in our country. Each person is fighting this war as per their capacity. Some are waiving off house rent, also some labourers who are in quarantine at a school are whitewashing the school etc.”Rajasthan recorded 58 fresh cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the state's virus tally to 2,141, an official said.The state has so far seen 35 deaths due to the virus, with Jaipur accounting for 19 deaths.“As many as 58 fresh cases have been reported in seven districts of the state, including 20 in Nagaur district,” Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees of the State to combat COVID-19.Three more persons, including a woman, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 103 on Sunday, officials said.All three cases — a 57-year-old woman and two men aged 23 and 60 years — were reported from Rourkela in Sundargarh district, the Information and Public Relations department said, adding that contact-tracing and other follow-up action were underway, reported PTI."Thirteen COVID-19 patients have recovered in Jharkhand till now — six from Ranchi, four from Bokaro, two from Hazaribagh and one from Simdega. Recovery ratio in this week was 18 percent,” said Jharkhand Health Department, reported ANI.The Maharashtra government has issued a circular stressing on the importance of social distancing, hygiene and wearing of protection gear, after some of its employees tested positive for coronavirus, PTI reported.The circular issued by the public health department on Saturday said some government staff involved in the maintenance of essential services in the state have tested positive for the disease.The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 26,496 on Sunday, with the tally including 19,868 active cases, 824 deaths, 5,803 cured or discharged patients and one migrated patient, according to the Health Ministry figures.“As armed forces, we understand our responsibility in the fight against COVID-19. We've to make sure that we remain safe because if our soldiers, sailors and airmen get affected by this virus, how are we going to support our people?” Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat told ANI.Rawat continued, “This is a time when certain directions have been issued which we have to adhere if we want to fight the menace of COVID-19. Patience and discipline will help us overcome this problem of COVID-19.”“I am very happy to inform you that all our people have downloaded the Aarogya Setu application and should anyone get affected, we would be able to pick that up very soon. We would be able to ensure that the spread does not happen,” he added.The United States recorded 2,494 more coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported Saturday night by Johns Hopkins University, reported AFP.The country now has an overall death toll of 53,511, with 936,293 confirmed infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based university at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Sunday). 