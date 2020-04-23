COVID-19: India’s Tally Rises to 21,393, Death Toll at 681

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 21,393 on Thursday, 23 April. This number includes 16,454 active cases, 681 deaths, and 4,258 recoveries.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order pausing immigration for 60 days to protect the jobs of Americans laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The temporary suspension of immigration will affect those who are legally seeking entry into the United States for employment purposes but not the ones who are already living in the country, the order said.
Snapshotclose
- PM Modi will be interacting with the chief ministers of states via video conference on 27 April
- The Centre brought an ordinance making violence against frontline workers a cognisable and non-bailable offence
- An inter-ministerial central team on Wednesday sought a detailed presentation from the West Bengal government on the COVID-19 situation in the state
- The Jammu and Kashmir administration has withdrawn its press note announcing the cancellation of this year’s Amarnath Yatra due to the COVID-19 outbreak
President Approves Ordinance Against Attacks on Health Workers
President Ram Nath Kovind has approved to promulgate The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which provides stricter punishments for attacks against health workers.
35 Cops Quarantined in Moradabad
At least 35 police personnel have been quarantined at various lodges and hotels in the city for their samples to be taken today, Dr MC Garg, CMO Moradabad, told ANI.
Kerala Lawmakers to Take 30% Salary Cut for 1 Year
Kerala CM announced that all elected representatives in the state including ministers, MLAs, members of different boards under the government and members of local self government bodies would take a 30% cut in their monthly salary and honorarium for 1 year.
Asiatic Lions Census Deferred Due to Lockdown
The census of Asiatic lions in Gujarat's Gir Wildlife Sanctuary has been deferred due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, a senior forest official said on Thursday.
The extensive counting exercise, which is taken up every five years, was to begin next month and preparations for it were on in full swing, but it has now been postponed because of the unprecedented coronavirus crisis, he said.