The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 37,336 on Saturday, 2 May, in the biggest single day jump, adding 2,293 cases. The total now includes 1,218 deaths, 9,950 patients who have been cured or discharged and one who has migrated.The nationwide lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic has been further extended for two weeks from 4 May onwards, the MHA stated on Friday.The Home Ministry allowed the use of special trains to ferry people stranded due to the lockdown, including migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students. Earlier on Friday, a one-off special train was run to transport 1,200 stranded migrants from Lingampalli in Telangana's Hyderabad to Jharkhand's Hatia.'Shramik' trains for migrants have been planned to run from Lingampalli to Hatia, Aluva to Bhubaneswar, Nashik to Lucknow, Nashik to Bhopal, Jaipur to Patna and Kota to Hatia, the Rail Ministry said on FridayThe recovery rate for the coronavirus outbreak in India currently stands at 25.37 percent Five personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 48 hours in Delhi, reports saidAt least 73 deaths and 1,993 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hoursThere are a total of 113 COVID-19 positive cases and two deaths in Jharkhand, the state's Health Department said on Saturday.The Karnataka government has issued a show-cause notice to IAS officer Mohammad Mohsin for his tweet on Tablighi Jamaat members donating plasma for treatment of COVID19 patients. Mohsin is serving as Secretary, Backward Classes Welfare Department, Govt of Karnataka.Seven labourers who had arrived from Maharashtra via Jhansi in government buses to UP's Basti, have tested positive for COVID-19, the DM of Basti said, according to ANI.Eight people, who attended Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event, have been charged for attempt to murder as they did not declare themselves either before the state administration or the police, a top official said on Friday, according to ANI."A total of 16 people have been charged for attempt to murder, of which 8 people were booked today. Earlier we had clearly announced that those who have attended the Tablighi Jamaat event need to declare themselves or face murder charges," said Ashok Kumar, Director General (Law and Order).Gilead Science Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir was granted emergency use authorisation by the US FDA for COVID-19 on Friday, clearing the way for broader use of the drug in more hospitals around the United States, Reuters reported.Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will hold a crucial meeting at 11am, to discuss the implementation of the extended lockdown and finalise the modalities for UP, CNN News18 reports.Test results of 68 more jawans have shown them COVID-19 positive. All jawans are attached to a battalion with its camp in East Delhi. Total positive cases in this battalion have reached 122 and overall figure of COVID-19 cases in CRPF is 127, including one recovery and one death, ANI reported on Saturday, quoting CRPF.The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 37,336 on Saturday, 2 May, including 1,218 deaths, 9,950 patients who have been cured or discharged and one who has migrated. 2,293 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours and 71 deaths.This is the highest number of cases reported in a day.Relatives of a patient who died in the hospital during treatment, allegedly vandalised Sagore Dutta Hospital and Medical College at Kamarhati in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday. Police have arrested three people in connection with the incident, ANI reports.Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday night said that the Delhi Government is sending 40 buses to bring back its students from Kota, Rajasthan who are stuck there due to lockdown. He also said that officials accompanying the buses were being briefed at Kashmere Gate, according to ANI.A 68-year-old patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away in Pune. The cause of death is acute respiratory failure due to "ARDS with Myocarditis with COVID-19 infection", ANI reports. The total death toll in Pune district is now 100, Pune health officials, said on Saturday.A 'Shramik Special train' carrying migrant labourers arrived at Misrod railway station (near Bhopal) from Nashik, Maharashtra on Saturday. All passengers will be screened by health officials before departure to their respective districts in the state, ANI reports.