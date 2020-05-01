The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 35,043 on Friday, 1 May. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 25,007 active cases in the country, while 1,147 people have died. As many as 8,888 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.Earlier on Thursday, the Health Ministry said that the recovery rate for coronavirus in India stands at 25.19 percent, while the doubling rate of cases has now increased to 11 days.At least 73 deaths and 1993 new cases reported in the last 24 hours A 54-year-old man, first to undergo plasma therapy in Mumbai, diesThe Home Ministry told states to ensure free movement of trucks and goods carriersCountry's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki records zero sales in April amid lockdown, reports PTI.An Asha worker was allegedly attacked on 29 April by a man in Madhya Pradesh’s Nargunda village of Tikamgarh when she along with team had gone to carry out medical checkup amid coronavirus lockdown, reported ANI."He hit me with his slipper, pulled my hair and pushed me," said Ramdevi Ahirwar.US President Donald Trump Thursday said the World Health Organization should be "ashamed of" itself, as he likened it to a public relations agency for China, reported PTI.The Trump Administration has launched a probe into the role of the WHO on coronavirus. It has temporarily suspended the US' financial assistance to it."I think that the World Health Organization should be ashamed of themselves because they are like the public relations agency for China," Trump told reporters in the White House, PTI said.Cross-border transit into Gurugram will be prohibited from 10 am from 1 May. Only vehicles involved in the movement of essential goods-services, certain government offices and those with movement passes are exempted. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released a new list of zones across the country amid coronavirus crisis – with 130 Red Zones, 284 Orange Zones and 319 Green Zones as on 30 April.Two weeks ago, on 15 April, there were 170 Red Zones and 207 Orange Zones in India.The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 35,043 on Friday, 1 May. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 25,007 active cases in the country, while 1,147 people have died. As many as 8,888 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.Cross-border transit into Gurugram will be prohibited from 10 am from 1 May. Only vehicles involved in the movement of essential goods-services, certain government offices and those with movement passes are exempted.A 53-year-old male patient, the first to undergo plasma therapy for coronavirus in Maharashtra passed away on 29 April, said Dr Ravishankar from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital.The United States of America recorded more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, reported AFP.Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive for coronavirus, reports AFP news agency.The coronavirus tally in Gujarat rose to 4,395 on Thursday after 313 new cases were recorded during the last 24 hours, while 17 more patients died – 12 of them in Ahmedabad – said health department officials, reported PTI. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)