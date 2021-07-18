41,157 New COVID Cases in India; 2 Cases Found in Tokyo Olympic Village

India on Sunday, 18 July, reported 41,157 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,11,06,065. The death toll increased by 518 to 4,13,609.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,22,660 active cases across the country, while 3,02,69,796 patients have been discharged so far, with 42,004 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, two athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Tokyo Olympic Village, news agency AFP reported quoting officials.