Over 1.15 Lakh New COVID Cases in India, Biggest 1-Day Rise So Far
The death toll increased by 630 to 1,66,177.
India on Wednesday, 7 April, reported 1,15,736 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,28,01,785. The death toll increased by 630 to 1,66,177.
This is the biggest one-day rise in cases in the country ever since the pandemic began.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,43,473 active cases across the country, while 1,17,92,135 patients have been discharged, with 59,856 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
As many as 25,14,39,598 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 6 April, of which 12,08,329 samples were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Meanwhile, more than 8.70 crore vaccine doses have been administered till now, ever since India's inoculation drive began on 16 January.
India's coronavirus curve had been steadily declining after reaching a peak of 90,000-plus cases in September. However, cases started increasing again rapidly over the last few weeks, with Maharashtra leading the surge.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.