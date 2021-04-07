Over 1.15 Lakh New COVID Cases in India, Biggest 1-Day Rise So Far

India on Wednesday, 7 April, reported 1,15,736 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,28,01,785. The death toll increased by 630 to 1,66,177.

This is the biggest one-day rise in cases in the country ever since the pandemic began.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,43,473 active cases across the country, while 1,17,92,135 patients have been discharged, with 59,856 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

As many as 25,14,39,598 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 6 April, of which 12,08,329 samples were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.