COVID-19: Cases in India Rise to 5274, Death Toll at 149
The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 5,000-mark on Wednesday, 8 April, with a total of 5,274 cases and the death toll standing at 149.
According to Health Ministry figures, there are now 4,714 active cases across the country and 149 deaths. As many as 411 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told political leaders that the situation in the country is akin to a "social emergency" and it has necessitated tough decisions, on the COVID-19 outbreak as he asserted that the priority of his government is to "save each and every life".
Interacting with floor leaders of opposition and other parties in Parliament via video conferencing on Wednesday, the prime minister said, "We must continue to remain vigilant." "The situation in the country is akin to a social emergency...it has necessitated tough decisions and we must continue to remain vigilant," Modi told the leaders, according to an official statement.
Leaders provided feedback, suggested policy measures, discussed the 21-day lockdown and the way forward, according to the statement.
(With inputs from PTI.)
