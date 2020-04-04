2 New COVID-19 Cases in Dharavi; Deceased’s Contacts Test Negative

Dharavi, one of the biggest slums in Mumbai, reported two new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 4 April, taking the area total up to four active cases, and one death.

In the case of the first COVID-19 patient of Dharavi from the Baliga Nagar locality, a man who later died on 1 April, his close contacts, including his wife, daughters, son and his doctor all tested negative.

However, in the same locality, a new case emerged, with a 30-year-old woman testing positive, and showing symptoms like fever and cough. She was not in direct contact with, or in any way related to the first case of the deceased man, and will soon be shifted to a hospital.