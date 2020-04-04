2 New COVID-19 Cases in Dharavi; Deceased’s Contacts Test Negative
Dharavi, one of the biggest slums in Mumbai, reported two new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 4 April, taking the area total up to four active cases, and one death.
In the case of the first COVID-19 patient of Dharavi from the Baliga Nagar locality, a man who later died on 1 April, his close contacts, including his wife, daughters, son and his doctor all tested negative.
However, in the same locality, a new case emerged, with a 30-year-old woman testing positive, and showing symptoms like fever and cough. She was not in direct contact with, or in any way related to the first case of the deceased man, and will soon be shifted to a hospital.
Health Camp Set Up, Sports Complex Will House Symptomatic Patients
Now, a health camp has been set up at Baliga Nagar, and for all symptomatic cases, swabs will be taken and sent for testing. Till that time, Baliga Nagar will be closed, said Kiran Dighawkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G-North Ward, BMC. Food packets, groceries and medicines of some senior citizens are being given by MCGM for free inside Baliga Nagar.
Meanwhile, the second positive case detected is in Mulund Nagar slum, Dharavi, of a 48-year-old man who has been admitted to Sion Hospital. His contact history is in the process of being determined, and all high-risk contacts will be tested. Symptomatic patients will be shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex in Dharavi. Food and other facilities will be provided there.
Other than the deceased man from Baliga Nagar, patients include the woman from the same locality, the patient from the Mulund Nagar slum, a 35-year-old doctor from Vaibhav Apartments, and a 52-year-old municipal sweeper from Worli in Seven Hills.
On Saturday, coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reached 537, including the two from Dharavi.
