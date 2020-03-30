COVID-19 Cases in India at 1,071, At Least 29 Dead: Health Min

Meanwhile, the central government ordered the sealing of all state and district borders to check community transmission of the deadly virus by migrant workers and asked those having left already to be quarantined for 14 days.

The national capital alone reported 23 fresh positive cases on Sunday, taking its count to 72, while more people tested positive in adjoining Noida, and also in Maharashtra and Bihar, among other states. The new cases included a SpiceJet pilot with no history of international travel, a doctor and a junior commissioned officer in the Indian Army.

The Colonel-rank doctor was serving at the Command Hospital in Kolkata while the JCO was posted to an Army base in Dehradun.

Sources said the Army has traced all those who have come in contact with the two persons quarantined them. The two are understood to have visited an Army facility near the national capital earlier this month.