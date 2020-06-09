India on Tuesday, 9 June reported the highest single-day spike of 9,987 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the country to 2,66,598, including 1,29,917 active cases, 1,29,215 cured/discharged/migrated and 7,466 deaths.Meanwhile, Delhi LG Anil Baijal on Monday overruled two of the AAP government’s orders on hospitals and testing, drawing sharp responses from CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the government has decided to extend the lockdown till 30 June in the stateMalls, restaurants and places of worship opened across several parts of the country on Monday, under the ‘Unlock 1’ guidelines issued by the CentreThe Mizoram government has decided to impose a two-week ‘total lockdown’ in the state from 9 June “in view of the prevailing situation”According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, there are over 7 million COVID-19 cases globally, with India being the fifth worst-affected country India on Tuesday, 9 June reported the highest single-day spike of 9,987 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the country to 2,66,598, including 1,29,917 active cases, 1,29,215 cured/discharged/migrated and 7,466 deaths.A meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will be held through video conferencing, today.With the increase in number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Tripura government has declared 30 locations as containment zones.Chhattisgarh reported 104 new COVID-19-positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 1,197. The number of active cases in the state stands at 858. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.