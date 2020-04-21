COVID-19: Cases in India Near 19,000-Mark; Over 600 Deaths
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 18,985 on Tuesday, 21 April, with the death toll crossing the 600-mark.
According to the Health Ministry data, there are 15,122 active cases in the country so far, while 603 people have died. As many as 3,259 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.
The total confirmed cases include 77 foreign nationals.
Loading...
Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases so far at 4,669, followed by Delhi at 2,081 and Gujarat at 2,066.
India is currently under an extended period of lockdown till 3 May to curb the spread of the virus. However, starting 20 April, certain relaxations were granted in areas least affected by the virus to restart the economy.