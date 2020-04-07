COVID-19: Number of Cases Jumps to 4,421; Death Toll at 114
The number of coronavirus cases in India soared to 4,421 on Tuesday, 7 April, with the death toll rising to 114.
According to the Health Ministry figures, there are 3,981 active cases and 114 deaths in the country so far. As many as 325 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.
Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 748, followed by Tamil Nadu at 621 and Delhi at 523.
India is currently under a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
