16,504 New Cases Take India’s COVID-19 Tally To Over 1.03 Crore
The death toll increased by 214 to 1,49,649.
India on Monday, 4 January, reported 16,504 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,03,40,469. The death toll increased by 214 to 1,49,649.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,43,953 active cases across the country, while 99,46,867 patients have been discharged. A total of 19,557 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.
A total of samples 17,56,35,761 have been tested for COVID-19 up to 3 January of which 7,35,978 samples were tested on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.
The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to less than 2.5 lakh now.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.