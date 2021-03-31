53,480 New COVID Cases, 354 Deaths in India; Tally Over 1.21 Crore

India on Wednesday, 31 March, reported 53,480 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,21,49,335. The death toll increased by 354 to 1,62,468.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,52,566 active cases across the country, while 1,14,34,301 patients have been discharged, with 41,280 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.